Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $78.61 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

NYSE LMT traded down $9.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

