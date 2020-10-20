Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $144,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. 541,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

