Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $75,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.34. 78,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

