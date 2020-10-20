Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 279,308 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $80,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.41. 734,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

