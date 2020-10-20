Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

