Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,970 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Xilinx worth $48,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. 141,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 raised their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

