Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 101,751 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,751 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $132,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 290,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

