Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,589 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $66,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Amgen stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $232.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

