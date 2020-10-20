Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,956 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $231.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

