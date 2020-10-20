Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 16,845 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $64,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,802,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.29. 230,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,733. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $170.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.