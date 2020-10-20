Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 31,440 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $53,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48,655.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. 101,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

