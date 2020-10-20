Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 31,621 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,621 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. 213,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

