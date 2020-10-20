Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 33,112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit