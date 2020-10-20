Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 33,112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.