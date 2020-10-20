Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 42,700 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $77,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 245,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

