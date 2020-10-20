Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.46. 49,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,098. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

