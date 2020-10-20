Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 369.14.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.