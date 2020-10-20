Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

