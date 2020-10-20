Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAL. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

SAL stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $96.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

