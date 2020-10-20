Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.73).

SZG stock opened at €14.29 ($16.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.75. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

