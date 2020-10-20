SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,275,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $9,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

BMY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 342,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,870. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of -606.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.