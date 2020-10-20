SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,960. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

