SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 413,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

