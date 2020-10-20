SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,763,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,605,000 after buying an additional 291,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $165.27. 91,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

