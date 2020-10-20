SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,186. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day moving average of $324.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

