SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises about 2.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $178.03. 103,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

