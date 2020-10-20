SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises about 2.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $178.03. 103,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit