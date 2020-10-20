SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 61,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $204.91. 247,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.