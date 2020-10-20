SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 408,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.