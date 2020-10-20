SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 349,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,189,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.88. 52,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,585. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $473.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.50 and a 200 day moving average of $381.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.