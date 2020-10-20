SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.39.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.49. 115,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. The company has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $252.72. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.