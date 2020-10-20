Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $149.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $141.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $576.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $579.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $644.20 million, with estimates ranging from $617.45 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,246. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

