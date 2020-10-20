Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.86 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $149.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $141.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $576.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $579.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $644.20 million, with estimates ranging from $617.45 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,246. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit