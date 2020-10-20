Serum (SRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.06 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Serum has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $53.54 million and $37.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00008924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

