ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.98 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

