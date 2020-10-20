Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SFT opened at $10.72 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

