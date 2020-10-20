Short Interest in Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Increases By 20.6%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS INPCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705. Input Capital has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

About Input Capital

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

