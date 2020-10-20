Short Interest in JAPAN DISPLAY I/S (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Drops By 20.0%

JAPAN DISPLAY I/S (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of JPDYY stock remained flat at $$5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. JAPAN DISPLAY I/S has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.64.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

