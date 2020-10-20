Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Raised to $9.50 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVM. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $7.24 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,732,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 704.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $799,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

