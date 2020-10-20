Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of SI stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

