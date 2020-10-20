Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 73,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

