SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.62 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report $317.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $390.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 49,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

