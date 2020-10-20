SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.32). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

