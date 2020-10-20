Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,711,805 shares of company stock valued at $106,025,399.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $105,871,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.