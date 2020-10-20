Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STWRY. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

STWRY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Analyst Recommendations for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

