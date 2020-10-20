Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $6.21 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.