Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oct 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

