Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Oct 20th, 2020

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the period.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

