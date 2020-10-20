SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

