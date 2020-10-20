Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Storm Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

