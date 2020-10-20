SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SVCBY. Nordea Equity Research cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Danske cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

