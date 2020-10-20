Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE SWCH opened at $15.52 on Friday. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Switch by 1.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

