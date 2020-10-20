TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 616,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

